Within A Year Of Marriage, TV's 'Mahadev' Mohit Raina & Wife Heading For Separation? Here's What We Know

Mohit Raina, who made his TV debut with DD National's Meher in 2005, has come a long way in his career. After featuring in several popular shows including Bhabhi, Chehra, and Bandini among others, the actor finally got his breakthrough with Life OK's Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

Also featuring Mouni Roy and Sonarika Bhadoria in the lead roles, the hit mythological series made Mohit a household name and he never looked back after doing the show.

While he has been doing well professionally since then, the actor surprised his fans by tying the knot with Aditi Sharma earlier this year in January. On January 1, 2022, the actor exchanged wedding vows with Aditi, who belongs to a tech background, in a private ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends.

Mohit shared the news with fans by posting a few dreamy photos from their wedding ceremony. However, looks like all is not well between the couple. According to reports, Mohit and Aditi might be heading for divorce. Yes, you read that right!

While it isn't yet confirmed, Mohit has deleted all his wedding photos from social media, adding fuel to the fire. For now, Mohit's Instagram account has only one picture with his wife Aditi which was posted in June.

In fact, a social media user has recently commented on the post and even questioned if everything's fine between them. The comment read, "Why you guys don't post picture together, I have seen they are also not following each other on Instagram, and have deleted their previous wedding pictures too."

Take a look at the post and comment below:

While Mohit's statement is still awaited, we just hope that everything's fine with him and Aditi.

On the career front, Mohit featured in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (2016) and 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897 (2018) after the success of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Since then, he has been away from the small screen and is busy with films as well as web shows.

Besides featuring in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shiddat, he made his presence felt in the OTT world with projects like Kaafir and Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Stay tuned for more updates!