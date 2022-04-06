Umar Riaz Fans BASH Rashami Desai For THIS Reason; See Tweets

Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai are the new besties in town. Ever since they appeared on Bigg Boss 15 as contestants, fans started speculating about their relationship. After all, they had bonded really well inside the house. However, when Rashami Desai was asked by several reporters about her relationship status with Umar, the actress clearly stated that they are just good friends. Well, her statement left fans heartbroken.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Rashami Desai also opened up about Umar Riaz's personal life. However, her statement didn't go down well with Umar fans. For the unversed, the Uttaran actress had said, "Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other's boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements. Though we fight, the friendship is always the same."

After her statement, Umar Riaz fans started bashing Rashami Desai on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-

amishavaish1 "#RashamiDesai actually brings unnecessary hatred and trolling for herself. Being her fan im very disappointed with her statement. Noone has given u the right to comments on someone's life. Feeling baad for #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy. I like #UmRash bond bt tht statement is unacceptable." UmarRiazFc1 "Friends are those who will back you in your absence. Friends are not those who disclose personal things in front of everyone or say anything on assumptions. Just know it !! Umar is not answerable to anybody as he's avoiding since beginning." BhuniaSidharth "Disappointed with the statement that she used ! Everyone should respect their friends private space ! Just to use it for ur own benefits or to just clear ur own side story , u can't portray the other person in a bad light!👎 To rash #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy." Prerna__91 "Who the hell is she to comment on Umar's personal life! When Umar himself said he is single!! Like wtf ,is she trying to prove by doing this all?? P.S: Ab aa jayenge sare umar ko blame karne,cheater dhokebaaz bolke abuse krne as expected 🤡!!"

Let us tell you, Rashami Desai also shares a good bond of friendship with Umar Riaz's younger brother and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz.

