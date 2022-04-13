Umar Riaz, Nikki, Akasa & Others Support Pratik Sehajpal After Kashika Kapoor Involves Him In Cheap Stunt

Pratik Sehajpal fans are fuming after his latest music video Tu Laut Aa's co-star Kashika Kapoor involved him in cheap stunt. It so happened that in a press conference of the music video, Kashika said that there are a lot of controversies going on between the two of them (her and Pratik), and she clarified that it was a publicity stunt. This didn't go down well with Pratik, who tried to leave the promotion, but the makers stopped him. Later, he was seen giving solo interview.

Kashika had alleged that Pratik tried to overshadow her in the video and joked that he even got her scenes cut. In a tweet, Pratik clarified, "Bhai main kya bolun. I'm a hardworking man who believes In lifting people up. Kar do mujhe overshadow Meri qismat aur mehnat ka haqdaar toh main hi rahunga na! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼." After immense support from fans, Pratik got support from his friends from the industry as well.

Nikki Tamboli, Akasa, Nishant Bhat and others took to Twitter to support the actor. Take a look at a few tweets!

Nikki Tamboli: He comes with no wrapping only charming bows. He is who He is, from his head to his toes. He tends to get loud when speaking his mind. He is on point, always there for every kind. I vouch for @realsehajpal do you? ❤️ #PratikSehajpal.

Akasa: You're the hardest worker in the room and nobody can say anything or take that away from you. Only upwards from here ♥️ Teri kismat da likheya wali baat toh aapko pata hi hai :) Chal see you in a bit and we'll have a CRAYZAY day! 🕺🏻👊🏼🤗.

Umar Riaz: Been through, done that. All ill say is stay positive, keep working hard and whats yours aint nobody can take away. Keep hustling my G. 💪.

Andy Kumar: We know who @realsehajpal & know he would never do anything for Publicity he has a dedicated organic fan following, doesn't need cheap tactics unlike some whatever her name is. Best way to answer is to ignore her completely. #PratikFam #PratikSehajpaI.

Nishant Bhat: Self respect & ones dignity is above all "Stunts" #MeraSher.

In one of his tweets, Pratik thanked fans for all their love and support. He latest tweet read as, "Guys genuine request hai. Mere liye please let's just stop here please. God bless everyone. I love you all a lot but please let's just stop this. Please ! 🙏🏼"

(Images Source: Instagram)