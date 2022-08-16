Urfi Javed Files FIR Against Man Demanding ‘Video S*x’ From Her; Actress Disappointed With Mumbai Police

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress Urfi Javed recently shocked everyone with her post on Instagram, in which she exposed a man who demanded 'video s*x' from her. Let us tell you, Urfi often gets criticised and trolled for her unique clothes. However, a man's WhatsApp messages to the actress left her in shock. In the post, she claimed that she is being harassed by a man and was threatened with morphed pictures.

Urfi shared a screenshot of the accused's WhatsApp chats. She penned a long note that read, "So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it, I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time. I even uploaded a post 2 years ago which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video s*x with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career." (sic)

See the post here

Urfi Javed is also disappointed with the way Mumbai Police handled the case. She expressed her disappointment by stating, "Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that's the word for it) It's not him that I'm disappointed in , I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It's been 14 days no action has been taken till yet! I'm so so disappointed. I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird. Even after informing them that he has done with to idk how many women, still no action. Anyways this man is a threat to society, women. He shouldn't be allowed to live freely.. Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry." (sic)

Notably, Urfi Javed's post went viral on social media, and many netizens including celebrities noticed her post. Rakhi Sawant extended her support to Urfi and commented, "Ok tell me to need any help I'm always with u." Many netizens have also reacted to Urfi's post and are standing by her side. More details are awaited.

Talking about her career, Urfi Javed has featured in shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and so on.