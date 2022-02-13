Valentine’s Day 2022: Akash Choudhary To Payal Ghosh; Celebs Share Their First Kiss Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

Akash Choudhary

I was 17 when my first kiss happened. I guess I was in junior college. I was dating this girl who was my classmate and as they say, your first kiss gives your butterflies in your stomach, mine gave me a whole zoo in my body. Though, it wasn't a great kiss if I recall now. (laughs) But yes, it made me nervous and we could not face each other for 2 days after it because we got too shy. I guess that's why we call the first kiss special always.

Payal Ghosh

When I was in 8th standard, a guy took the admission for class 11 and he was super handsome. All girls were crushing on him but I wasn't as I was the queen of my school and had my own attitude. So, there was a feast where all school students participate in a fancy dress competition. I was the Barbie that year and that guy came and kissed me I was like what the hell. He said I challenged my friends that I will kiss you and I won. I was angry like hell. Then, he went down on his knees and said kissing you was a challenge, but I like you so much will you be my date? and I laughed. After that, we did date till I was in school.

Kenisha Awasthi

My first full-blown kiss was in the 5th grade with this guy who was very hateful of me in the start but later ended up being my boyfriend, and once we were together for over a year, he wanted to seal the deal with a kiss. That kiss was under our building in the parking lot. I remember being so nervous I was shaking. But it is still as vivid in my memory as it was in that moment. Definitely a cherished memory from the days of innocence.

Malvi Malhotra

My first kiss memory was in school. He was from school and we used to go together. We kissed first time in the classroom and I never thought it would happen. I was very conscious about that and for a week it was in my mind as it was very special. We used to meet in lunch breaks and we used to get very less time to talk. So after a year of a relationship, we kissed inside the classroom.

Ankit Narang

I had told her, the moment I see her I will kiss her because we had been talking for months and had become great friends. My soul was all naked in front of her. So, the moment I kissed her, I knew she was the one. It's true that casual sparks lead to permanent tomorrow.

Abhinav Choudhary

I got my first kiss after my graduation when I was 20 years old boy. I am a very old school type guy especially when it comes to love. A kiss is one of the forms to show love, so for me even telling someone that I like you or love you means a lot and a kiss was a really big deal for me. So yeah, it was magical when I got my first kiss and she & I thought now that we kissed, we are going to spend the rest of our life together. That's what we both wanted at that time and she became my first girlfriend. For me, when you are in love and you get a kiss from your partner, it's always special. Many people have the wrong perception about me that if I am from the entertainment industry & the way I look so it's very common to have 4 to 5 girlfriends but unfortunately, all the girls think the same about me.

Meghana Kaushik

This eve was so damn special. I was out with my first bf then. We had finished a long day date, went to the movies, had an expensive Italian dinner and then he was dropping me back at the hostel. And this was winter in Delhi. We were driving back through the embassy area which was foggy, green & deserted. While talking, he mentioned he had some old photographs of him to show me and in my head, I am thinking 'this is it'. The anticipation had been killing me through the day as we had been dating for a while now. So we pull into a cosy spot under a big tree, and while he is showing me pictures, I lean in for a kiss. And for a moment, he seemed surprised because he later said that this thought had never even crossed his mind. Duhhh. I was a little embarrassed but it was an unforgettably beautiful first kiss.

Guneet Sharma

Haha, my story behind the first kiss is really bad. It's like when we are in the schooling time, we don't know anything much about what reality is for the girlfriends or even the relationships. We just witness everything in movies and imagine that only. I remember I was in 9th standard in the school when I used to notice a girl and like her. On one exam day, I saw her sitting alone in the classroom and thought I should go and talk to her. As nobody was around, I really had a wish to kiss her, but I asked her if I could hug her, she said why? I paused saying nothing and kissed her. Then, just in the next second, the class teacher came and then the rest is history, lol. I changed my school the very next day!