Mirchi Ko...: EX Winner REACTS As Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare Suffers Eye Infection In Torture Task

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: A former Bigg Boss winner expressed her displeasure as Shiv Thakare suffered an eye infection during the BB 16 torture task. Check out her tweet right here!

Bigg Boss 16 update: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Shiv Thakare has been ruling the roost in Salman Khan's reality show. From forming a bond with MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer to playing the tasks with perfection, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner has been grabbing eyeballs with his actions in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE SUFFERS EYE INFECTION

Netizens lauded Shiv Thakare for exceling in the torture task, performing it with dedication and not quitting despite facing issues. The reality TV star suffered an eye infection after the task and faced difficulties in opening his eye. While the doctors treated him, he is still unable to open his eye.

After watching the episode, a former Bigg Boss winner expressed her thoughts about the same and said that the usage of mirchi (red chili) should be avoided in the show. she said that she felt bad when he saw Shiv was not able to open the eye.

We are talking about Gauahar Khan. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know what she tweeted.

God ,just watched last nights episode, felt soo bad for shiv not being able to open his eyes.Mirchi ko season 8 mein rok dete toh itne seasons tak ye sab continue nahi hota.Even in season 14 I had to yell my lungs out for ppl to not use repellent sprays.ppl just lose their plots — Gauahar Khan (GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 4, 2023 What Gauahar Khan Tweeted? Gauahar Khan said that the makers should have stopped the usage of mirchi from season eight only when Karishma Tanna used it on Gautam Gulati. She added if it was stopped then none of the contestants would have used it in the last few seasons. "God, just watched last nights episode, felt soo bad for shiv not being able to open his eyes. Mirchi ko season 8 mein rok dete toh itne seasons tak ye sab continue nahi hota. Even in season 14 I had to yell my lungs out for ppl to not use repellent sprays. ppl just lose their plots," Gauahar Khan tweeted. That’s the quality of a winner to take a stand against any wrong doings in the task ❤️🤗 https://t.co/cLztHFDqLf — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) February 4, 2023 Kamya Panjabi Supports Gauahar Kamya Panjabi praised Gauahar Khan, reminding everyone that it is a quality of a winner to take stands against wrong things. For the unversed, Gauahar is the winner of Bigg Boss 7. "That's the quality of a winner to take a stand against any wrong doings in the task," the Bigg Boss 7 contestant wrote on the micro-blogging site. Bigg Boss 16 Elimination While Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were saved from elimination, Sumbul Touqeer was evicted from the show in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Imlie actress was in the danger zone along with her two Mandali members. After Sumbul Touqeer's elimination, Bigg Boss 16 has got its top six finalists in Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

BIGG BOSS 16: KARAN JOHAR GRILLS SHIV THAKARE

Karan Johar, who replaced Salman Khan as a host during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, questioned Shiv Thakare about not confronting Sumbul Touqeer Khan even when he, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan faced issues with her. Shiv Thakare tried to justify his actions, stating that Sumbul will always remain her friend and he had talked to her when needed.

