Mirchi Ko...: EX Winner REACTS As Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare Suffers Eye Infection In Torture Task

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
ruling
the
roost
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
From
forming
a
bond
with
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
to
playing
the
tasks
with
perfection,
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
with
his
actions
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SHIV
THAKARE
SUFFERS
EYE
INFECTION
Netizens
lauded
Shiv
Thakare
for
exceling
in
the
torture
task,
performing
it
with
dedication
and
not
quitting
despite
facing
issues.
The
reality
TV
star
suffered
an
eye
infection
after
the
task
and
faced
difficulties
in
opening
his
eye.
While
the
doctors
treated
him,
he
is
still
unable
to
open
his
eye.
After
watching
the
episode,
a
former
Bigg
Boss
winner
expressed
her
thoughts
about
the
same
and
said
that
the
usage
of
mirchi
(red
chili)
should
be
avoided
in
the
show.
she
said
that
she
felt
bad
when
he
saw
Shiv
was
not
able
to
open
the
eye.
We
are
talking
about
Gauahar
Khan.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
what
she
tweeted.
What
Gauahar
Khan
Tweeted?
Gauahar
Khan
said
that
the
makers
should
have
stopped
the
usage
of
mirchi
from
season
eight
only
when
Karishma
Tanna
used
it
on
Gautam
Gulati.
She
added
if
it
was
stopped
then
none
of
the
contestants
would
have
used
it
in
the
last
few
seasons.
"God,
just
watched
last
nights
episode,
felt
soo
bad
for
shiv
not
being
able
to
open
his
eyes.
Mirchi
ko
season
8
mein
rok
dete
toh
itne
seasons
tak
ye
sab
continue
nahi
hota.
Even
in
season
14
I
had
to
yell
my
lungs
out
for
ppl
to
not
use
repellent
sprays.
ppl
just
lose
their
plots," Gauahar
Khan
tweeted.
Kamya
Panjabi
Supports
Gauahar
Kamya
Panjabi
praised
Gauahar
Khan,
reminding
everyone
that
it
is
a
quality
of
a
winner
to
take
stands
against
wrong
things.
For
the
unversed,
Gauahar
is
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
7.
"That's
the
quality
of
a
winner
to
take
a
stand
against
any
wrong
doings
in
the
task," the
Bigg
Boss
7
contestant
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
While
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
were
saved
from
elimination,
Sumbul
Touqeer
was
evicted
from
the
show
in
tonight's
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
The
Imlie
actress
was
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
her
two
Mandali
members.
After
Sumbul
Touqeer's
elimination,
Bigg
Boss
16
has
got
its
top
six
finalists
in
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
KARAN
JOHAR
GRILLS
SHIV
THAKARE
Karan
Johar,
who
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
a
host
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
questioned
Shiv
Thakare
about
not
confronting
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
even
when
he,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan
faced
issues
with
her.
Shiv
Thakare
tried
to
justify
his
actions,
stating
that
Sumbul
will
always
remain
her
friend
and
he
had
talked
to
her
when
needed.
Do
you
agree
with
Gauahar
Khan's
tweet
on
the
torture
task
and
the
things
that
are
used
in
the
task?
