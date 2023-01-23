Naagin 7: Priyanka Choudhary Or Sumbul Touqeer? Fans Wonder Which Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Will Play Lead
Naagin 7 lead: Priyanka Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer, who will play the protagonist in Ekta Kapoor's show? Fans have been wondering the same ever since she confirmed that she will selected one of the Bigg Boss 16 stars.
Naagin
7:
Fans
have
not
been
able
to
keep
calm
ever
since
Ekta
Kapoor
revealed
that
she
will
be
choosing
one
of
the
female
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
offer
them
a
meaty
role
in
the
seventh
installment
of
Naagin.
The
TV
Czarina
made
the
announcement
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
leaving
the
viewers
excited.
Ekta
Kapoor,
who
signed
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhoka
2,
also
revealed
that
she
will
rope
in
another
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
for
another
project-
Naagin
7.
TV
buffs
started
wondering
if
she
will
approach
Priyanka
Choudhary
or
Sumbul
Touqeer
for
Naagin
7
after
the
episode
aired
on
Colors
channel.
WHEN
EKTA
KAPOOR
ROPED
IN
TEJASSWI
AS
NAAGIN
Interestingly,
Ekta
Kapoor
had
signed
Tejasswi
Prakash
as
the
lead
of
Naagin
6
when
the
latter
was
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
Colors
channel
had
announced
Tejasswi
as
the
main
heroine
of
Naagin
6
during
the
grand
finale
of
BB
15
in
January
2022.
Both
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
have
earned
a
significant
fan
following
while
playing
the
respective
roles
in
Udaariyaan
and
Imlie.
They
became
household
names
after
essaying
the
characters
of
Tejo
and
Imlie.
Considering
their
acting
prowes,
fans
believe
that
they
are
able
contenders
to
play
the
main
lead
in
Naagin
7.
