Naagin 7: Priyanka Choudhary Or Sumbul Touqeer? Fans Wonder Which Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Will Play Lead

Naagin 7 lead: Priyanka Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer, who will play the protagonist in Ekta Kapoor's show? Fans have been wondering the same ever since she confirmed that she will selected one of the Bigg Boss 16 stars.

Naagin 7: Fans have not been able to keep calm ever since Ekta Kapoor revealed that she will be choosing one of the female contestants of Bigg Boss 16 and offer them a meaty role in the seventh installment of Naagin. The TV Czarina made the announcement during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving the viewers excited.

Ekta Kapoor, who signed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, also revealed that she will rope in another Bigg Boss 16 contestant for another project- Naagin 7. TV buffs started wondering if she will approach Priyanka Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer for Naagin 7 after the episode aired on Colors channel.

WHEN EKTA KAPOOR ROPED IN TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN

Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor had signed Tejasswi Prakash as the lead of Naagin 6 when the latter was locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Colors channel had announced Tejasswi as the main heroine of Naagin 6 during the grand finale of BB 15 in January 2022.

Both Priyanka Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer have earned a significant fan following while playing the respective roles in Udaariyaan and Imlie. They became household names after essaying the characters of Tejo and Imlie. Considering their acting prowes, fans believe that they are able contenders to play the main lead in Naagin 7.

