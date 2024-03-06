Udne Ki Aasha Cast, Launch Date: Imlie Star Sai Ketan Rao Extends Best Wishes To Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Harsora

Udne
Ki
Aasha
Update:
Star
Plus
has
ventured
into
unexplored
territory.
Now,
Star
Plus
has
arrived
with
a
new
drama,
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
starring
Kanwar
Dhillon
(Sachin)
and
Neha
Harsora
(Sailee).
Star
Plus
will
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha
to
depict
the
tale
of
Sachin
and
Sailee
and
also
the
intricacies
of
the
relationships
and
equations.
UDNE
KI
AASHA
STORYLINE,
LEAD
CAST
NAME,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Set
in
a
Marathi
backdrop,
Star
Plus
shows
Udne
Ki
Aasha
to
depict
a
wife's
roadblock
in
the
form
of
a
non-cooperative
husband
and
her
challenge
to
make
him
transform
for
the
sake
of
her
and
the
family's
progress.
Kanwar
Dhillon
essays
the
character
of
Sachin,
who
is
a
taxi
driver
and
earns
his
livelihood
with
it,
while
Neha
Harsora
portrays
the
role
of
Sailee,
a
florist
who
dabbles
in
various
small
businesses
and
makes
a
living
out
of
her
other
chores,
in
the
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
There
is
good
news
pouring
in
for
all
the
Udne
Ki
Aasha
and
Imlie
fans
as
Sai
Ketan
Rao,
aka
Surya,
from
the
Star
Plus
show
Imlie
will
be
seen
collaborating
for
the
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha
and
extends
his
best
wishes
to
Kanwar
Dhillon,
aka
Sachin,
and
Neha
Harsora,
aka
Sailee,
for
their
new
venture.
IMLIE
3
STAR
SAI
KETAN
RAO
MAKES
GUEST
APPEARANCE
IN
UDNE
KI
AASHA
The
trio
shared
a
great
camaraderie
with
one
another
which
the
audience
will
get
to
witness
soon.
This
is
indeed
going
to
be
a
visual
treat
for
the
audience,
witnessing
their
favourite
artists,
Surya,
Sachin,
and
Sailee,
sharing
the
same
screen.
Sai
Ketan
Rao,
aka
Surya,
from
the
Star
Plus
show
Imlie
shares,"
It
was
a
great
and
fun
experience
to
collaborate
with
Kanwar
Dhillon,
aka
Sachin,
and
Neha
Hasora,
aka
Sailee,
for
their
new
venture,
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
Kanwar
Dhillon
and
I
shared
a
leg
together,
which
was
one
kind
of
experience.
Kanwar
Dhillon
and
Neha
Harsora
are
fun
to
work
with,
and
we
shared
a
great
camaraderie;
it
did
not
feel
like
we
were
shooting
together
for
the
first
time.
I
wish
both
of
them
the
best
of
luck
for
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
Keep
Shining!"
Produced
by
Rahul
Kumar
Tewary,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
will
air
on
Star
Plus
from
March
12th
at
9
p.m.,
Monday
to
Sunday.