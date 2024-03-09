Udne Ki Aasha & Anupamaa: What's Common Between Two Hit Star Plus Shows?

As
many
know,
the
hit
show
Anupamaa
is
a
story
celebrated
across
almost
every
region
in
Indian
-
from
West
Bengal
with
"Sreemoyee",
Maharashtra
with
"Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte" and
many
others,
as
it
had
a
theme
that
resonated
with
people
which
broke
across
language
barriers.
Just
like
Anupama,
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
which
is
inspired
from
the
Tamil
show
"Siragadikka
Aasai'",
is
now
going
to
air
on
Hindi
channel
spreading
its
feathers
into
a
new
regional
realm.
The
show
has
been
a
breakaway
hit
in
other
markets
as
well
such
as
Telegu,
Kannada
and
Malayalam
.
With
the
immense
popularity
its
received
in
its
various
versions,
it
would
be
interesting
to
see
the
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha
receiving
the
same
amount
of
love
from
the
Hindi
audience.
Ever
since
the
inception
of
the
show,
the
fans
have
shown
their
excitement
to
catch
a
glimpse
and
have
showered
love
on
leads
Kanwar
Dhillon
and
Neha
Harsora.
With
the
chatter
around
the
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
can
we
expect
this
to
be
the
next
Anupama?
If
the
recent
promos
and
scenes
put
out
are
any
indication,
this
is
sure
to
be
yet
another
relatable
story
that
will
capture
hearts
across
markets!
Produced
by
Rahul
Kumar
Tewary,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
will
air
on
Star
Plus
from
March
12th
at
9
p.m.,
Monday
to
Sunday.
Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 11:53 [IST]