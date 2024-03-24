Yesha Rughani Birthday: 5 Times Rabb Se Hai Dua Actress Wooed Fans With Her Indian Dresses

Television's
beloved
actress
Yesha
Rughani
is
known
for
her
phenomenal
acting
abilities
and
charming
persona.
She
is
known
to
make
waves
in
the
fashion
circuit
with
her
stunning
pictures
which
she
often
posts
on
social
media.
Today,
as
the
actress
is
celebrating
her
birthday,
we
have
brought
you
5
times
when
she
floored
the
audiences
with
her
Indian
attires.
Yards
of
elegance
in
Pink
Yesha
recently
posted
a
picture
in
which
she
looked
absolutely
mesmerizing.
She
donned
an
elegant
pink
suit,
paired
with
a
beautiful
dupatta.
After
looking
at
his
picture,
the
two
words
that
come
to
our
mind
are
-
elegance
and
majestic.
The
Rabb
se
hai
dua
actress
is
a
sight
for
sore
eyes
in
this
magnificent
yellow
suit.
She
finished
her
look
with
beautiful
earrings
and
a
bracelet.
Speaking
about
her
makeup,
she
kept
it
natural
with
blushed
cheeks
and
nude
lips.
The
way
she
donned
this
simple
yet
classy
suit
truly
proves
that
she
is
a
real
beauty.
Yesha
exudes
timeless
grace
as
she
adorns
a
resplendent
white
saree
with
a
red
blouse.
She
left
fans
enamored
with
her
elegance.
She
effortlessly
elevated
the
glam
factor
with
a
simple
hairdo
and
makeup
featuring
subtle
nude
shades.
The
actress
in
this
white
lehenga
with
yellow
flower
print
on
it.
She
redefined
elegance
with
a
full
sleeves-matching
blouse.
Yesha
accessorised
it
with
matching
yellow
coloured
earrings
which
surely
elevated
her
look.
Meanwhile,
on
the
workfront,
Yesha
is
currently
winning
hearts
as
Ibaadat
in
Zee
TV's
show
Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua.
She
made
her
debut
in
acting
with
the
show
Jeet
Gayi
Toh
Piya
Morey
and
post
that
she
was
seen
in
the
show
Muskaan.
She
has
also
acted
in
the
fantasy
series
Hero
Gayab
Mode.
The
actress
was
last
seen
in
the
Star
Plus
show-Kabhi
Kabhie
Ittefaq
Sey.
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 0:00 [IST]