Yesha Rughani Birthday: 5 Times Rabb Se Hai Dua Actress Wooed Fans With Her Indian Dresses

Television's beloved actress Yesha Rughani is known for her phenomenal acting abilities and charming persona. She is known to make waves in the fashion circuit with her stunning pictures which she often posts on social media. Today, as the actress is celebrating her birthday, we have brought you 5 times when she floored the audiences with her Indian attires.

Yards of elegance in Pink

Yesha recently posted a picture in which she looked absolutely mesmerizing. She donned an elegant pink suit, paired with a beautiful dupatta. After looking at his picture, the two words that come to our mind are - elegance and majestic.

Epitome of brightness in yellow

The Rabb se hai dua actress is a sight for sore eyes in this magnificent yellow suit. She finished her look with beautiful earrings and a bracelet. Speaking about her makeup, she kept it natural with blushed cheeks and nude lips. The way she donned this simple yet classy suit truly proves that she is a real beauty.

Dreamy in white

Yesha exudes timeless grace as she adorns a resplendent white saree with a red blouse. She left fans enamored with her elegance. She effortlessly elevated the glam factor with a simple hairdo and makeup featuring subtle nude shades.

As bright as a sunflower

The actress in this white lehenga with yellow flower print on it. She redefined elegance with a full sleeves-matching blouse. Yesha accessorised it with matching yellow coloured earrings which surely elevated her look.

Vibrant in red

Yesha looked radiant in this red outfit with minute detailing on it. She is looking absolutely gorgeous in this red outfit, which is perfect for any casual-day outing.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Yesha is currently winning hearts as Ibaadat in Zee TV's show Rabb Se Hai Dua. She made her debut in acting with the show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and post that she was seen in the show Muskaan. She has also acted in the fantasy series Hero Gayab Mode. The actress was last seen in the Star Plus show-Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.