Actor Akash Chowdhary Becomes Social Media Sensation With His Videos

Akash Chowdhary has been dominating by his videos from a young age, and he has got a web-series named Prayagraj. He will soon be seen in a new web series as well. Akash Chowdhary, a resident of Lucknow city, has earned a lot of name from Instagram.

These days his short videos are dominating on social media. In a very short time, his short videos are getting the love of a large number of people. Especially people are giving a lot of love to his Sad Shayari and Attitude Shayari videos.

It is said that if there is a desire to achieve the destination, then the paths themselves start being made. Something similar is believed by Akash Chowdhary, who is running with the dream of becoming a big star in his eyes at such a young age. Akash, who aspires to become an actor, has become an inspiration to millions of people today with his poetry videos.

It is known that some time ago Akash had done a very good job in the web series Prayagraj, due to which he has been offered another new web series and he is playing the role of a minister's boy in that web series!

Akash tells that he does acting and emotional scenes with a lot of heart, and since childhood, he used to have his heart in acting. His web series Prayagraj is coming in which you will also see big actors like Mukesh Tiwari and Deep Raj Rana!

People like his poetry so much that many times the hashtag of Akash's name gets trending in his name.

Referring to Bollywood, Akash says, "Many stars say that I am a very natural actor...!"

Akash's poetry is quite a hit on the reels.

Talking about the fans, Akash says that he is lucky to have loving people like his fans and that he gets so much support from people that today millions of people recognize Akash.

"To create any viral content, we need a lot of hard work and dedication. We want to make sure to our fans that in every upcoming video, we will try to keep increasing people with some of our poetry."

From here he became an artist digitally. Akash moved to Mumbai to try his luck in the Bollywood industry. His work was liked here and today he got a chance to work on OTT platform.