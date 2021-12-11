And Just Like That: Sex And The City Fans React To Major Character Death

Earlier this week, the awaited limited sequel of Sex and The City premiered on HBO Max. As much as fans have been waiting for the show's return with And Just Like That..., many have taken to Twitter enraged after a beloved character was killed in the first ten minutes.

Fans of the series SATC were already upset about Kim Cattrall's overbearing absence as her iconic character Samantha Jones, however, things got worse as the first episode revealed that Mr Big aka John James played by Chris Noth idea in the show after a vigorous workout on a Peloton bike.

According to Pinkvilla, the first episode of the show ends with the death of the character in a questionable manner. At the end of the episode, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) arrives home after Charlotte York Goldenblatt's (Kristin Davis) younger daughter Lily's (Cathy Ang) piano recital only to find her husband collapsed on the bathroom floor who had suffered a heart attack.

The report also revealed that Mr Big died in Carrie's arms as she remorsefully comforted her lover until his last breath, but didn't call the ambulance for help raising eyebrows from fans. Many took to Twitter devastated after the revelation. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions,

Are you telling me after ALL these years, the only thing the writers could think of was to kill off Mr. Big in the first episode after a Peloton workout?!



This is the MOST disrespectful shit…



I haven’t been this mad over a show since Shonda killed McDreamy. #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/69kJw3bCB2 — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) December 9, 2021

Mr. Big deserved better than death by Peloton #AndJustLikeThat — Laura £ (@lalienac) December 9, 2021

YOU ARE TELLING ME THAT WE WAITED 17 YEARS FOR YOU TO DO THAT TO MR.BIG IN THE FIRST 10 MINUTES!?!?!?!? #AndJustLikeThat — Stacy (@steph_zr98) December 9, 2021

The limited sequel titled And Just Like That... is set to release 10 episodes, And Just Like That episode 3 is set to drop on December 16, 2021, on HBO Max.