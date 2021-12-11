    For Quick Alerts
      And Just Like That: Sex And The City Fans React To Major Character Death

      Earlier this week, the awaited limited sequel of Sex and The City premiered on HBO Max. As much as fans have been waiting for the show's return with And Just Like That..., many have taken to Twitter enraged after a beloved character was killed in the first ten minutes.

      sarah jessica Parker, Chris Noth, and just like that

      Fans of the series SATC were already upset about Kim Cattrall's overbearing absence as her iconic character Samantha Jones, however, things got worse as the first episode revealed that Mr Big aka John James played by Chris Noth idea in the show after a vigorous workout on a Peloton bike.

      According to Pinkvilla, the first episode of the show ends with the death of the character in a questionable manner. At the end of the episode, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) arrives home after Charlotte York Goldenblatt's (Kristin Davis) younger daughter Lily's (Cathy Ang) piano recital only to find her husband collapsed on the bathroom floor who had suffered a heart attack.

      The report also revealed that Mr Big died in Carrie's arms as she remorsefully comforted her lover until his last breath, but didn't call the ambulance for help raising eyebrows from fans. Many took to Twitter devastated after the revelation. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions,

      The limited sequel titled And Just Like That... is set to release 10 episodes, And Just Like That episode 3 is set to drop on December 16, 2021, on HBO Max.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 15:31 [IST]
