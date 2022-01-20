Sushmita Sen On Winning International Association Of Working Women Award: It’s A Euphoric Feeling

Sushmita Sen's power-packed performance in Ram Madhvani's web show Aarya 2, has garnered her global recognition for the role. The actress recently won the International Association of Working Women Award presented by the DC South Asian Film Festival 2021.

Sushmita reacted to the win and said, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on 'Aarya 2'. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone."

"It's euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organizers of the DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!" she added.

Sushmita returned for the titular role in season 2 that released in 2021. Aarya follows Sushmita Sen's titular character who is trying to save her family after her husband is murdered. Apart from Sushmita, the show stars Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, Sikander Kher and more.

The show also received an International Emmy nomination for screenplay alongside Chile's El Presidente, and UK's There She Goes Season 2. However, the series lost the award to Tehran.