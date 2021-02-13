Valentine's Day: Special Releases On Netflix And Amazon Prime Video This Love Season
New age love stories are releasing on OTT platforms this Valentine's Day. While some will bring you to tears with laughter, others are heartbreaking sagas ready to move you. Take a ride full of emotions this love season with movies like To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Life In A Year, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things and more.
To All The Boys: Always and Forever (Netflix)
Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky will take you on the final romantic ride in the To All The Boys franchise. The film already streaming on Netflix will give you all the feels, with sure assurance that love can conquer everything else in the way. The duo are forced to face the reality and wonder about their future with life-changing decisions.
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
The romantic sci-fi, will bind you in a time loop, as the leading pair fall in love with each other. While one wants to get out of the loop, the other thinks the loop is the best way to spend their time together. The film starring Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen is already out on Amazon Prime Video.
Squared Love (Netflix)
Netflix which is known for rom-coms brought new additions to the genre for the Valentine's Day in 2021. The Polish film follows the double life of a school teacher Monika, who is also a very successful model, Klaudia. She eventually starts hanging out with a womanizer and journalist Enzo, as both her personalities. While he is interested in both Monika and Klaudia, it is for her to decide whether she loves him.
Life In A Year (Amazon Prime Video)
Starring Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne, the film follows 17-year-old Daryn who finds out that the girl he likes has one year to live. Directed by Mitja Okorn and written by Jeffrey Addiss, the film is an emotional ride making a perfect teen romance drama for Valentine's Day. The film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 14.
Few more releases are hitting OTT platforms, including Indo-Nigerian film Namaste Wahala and reality show The Big Day on Netflix. The Power starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan on ZeePlex as well as Alt Balaji's Web show Crashh has released his week.
