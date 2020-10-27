Vikram Bhatt Starts Shooting For His New Web Series Dirty Games

OTT platforms recently have seen release of many exceptional thrillers, and now, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has begun shooting for his new web series called Dirty Games. The thriller stars Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor in lead roles and will only be shot in Mumbai keeping in mind the safety of the cast and crew.

Vikram Bhatt is one of the very first filmmakers who started creating content for the OTT platform. Talking about pioneering in the system, the filmmaker said, "I was probably the first one to start serious fiction on the net. Maaya and Twisted are in their fourth season now and that makes me really happy. However, in these years the OTT game has changed and both the content and the competition is much more fierce."

"Showbiz is like a game of cricket. You need to get out there and play a scintillating knock every once in a while. Here is to another scintillating knock, knock on wood," he added. Back in 2018, Vikram Bhatt had also launched his own OTT platform called Vbontheweb, set to bring forth the theatre on phones.

Coming back to Dirty Games, the reportedly eight-part series follows a psychiatrist who gets caught in the middle of a murder. The series is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, who has also delivered other horrors and thrillers like Hina Khan's Hacked, 1920, 1921 and Raaz Reboot.

Meanwhile, lead star Sandeepa Dhar will also be seen in the web series Mumbhai and Omkar Kapoor was recently seen in Makhmali. His upcoming project includes Rajkummar Rao's Chhalaang.

Produced by Krishna Bhatt under the banner of Loneranger Productions, the series Dirty Games is set to release on MX player. It also stars Khalid Siddiqui, Samay Thakkar, Vyas Hemang, Trishaan Singh Maini, Tanvi Thakkar, Coral Bhamra, Ashwin Kaushal and Prakash Jha.

Vikram Bhatt: If A Father Could Make His Son A Star, Then Karan Deol's Film Wouldn't Have Flopped

Vikram Bhatt On Kangana Ranaut: She Will Not Be Completely Boycotted