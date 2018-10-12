 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha: Trivikram Srinivas Reveals Why He Dropped Anirudh Ravichander From The Film

Earlier this year, the young music director Anirudh Ravichander added a new dimension to his career when he made his Tollywood debut with Agnyaathavaasi. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial was one of the biggest releases of the year and its lively music managed to create a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. Even before the film hit the screens, the 'Rockstar' was signed on to compose music for Aravinda Sametha. He even attended the film's Pooja ceremony.

However, he was soon removed from the project and replaced by SS Thaman. As expected, this created a buzz in the industry and left several fans a bit disappointed.

Recently, Trivikram Srinivas commented on Anirudh's exit from Aravinda Sametha and said that the decision was taken as the '3' composer needed more time to understand the Tollywood sensibilities. He, however, made it clear that he would love to work with Anirudh again.

"After Agnyathavaasi, I had roped in Anirudh to score the music by Aravindha Sametha. But later, I felt that Anirudh isn't the right choice for the film. I had told him that I needed more time to understand his music and he needed more time to understand Telugu film music. However, I will definitely team up with Anirudh in the future," he was quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

While Trivikram Srinivas' reason for replacing Anirudh is a genuine one, it is unlikely to go down well with his fans.

So, do you feel that Trivikram made the right decision by dropping Anirudh from Aravinda Sametha? Comments, please!

