India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha: Trivikram Srinivas Reveals Why He Dropped Anirudh Ravichander From The Film

Aravinda Sametha: Trivikram Srinivas Reveals Why He Dropped Anirudh Ravichander From The Film

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Earlier this year, the young music director Anirudh Ravichander added a new dimension to his career when he made his Tollywood debut with Agnyaathavaasi. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial was one of the biggest releases of the year and its lively music managed to create a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. Even before the film hit the screens, the 'Rockstar' was signed on to compose music for Aravinda Sametha. He even attended the film's Pooja ceremony.

    However, he was soon removed from the project and replaced by SS Thaman. As expected, this created a buzz in the industry and left several fans a bit disappointed.

    Trivikram

    Recently, Trivikram Srinivas commented on Anirudh's exit from Aravinda Sametha and said that the decision was taken as the '3' composer needed more time to understand the Tollywood sensibilities. He, however, made it clear that he would love to work with Anirudh again.

    "After Agnyathavaasi, I had roped in Anirudh to score the music by Aravindha Sametha. But later, I felt that Anirudh isn't the right choice for the film. I had told him that I needed more time to understand his music and he needed more time to understand Telugu film music. However, I will definitely team up with Anirudh in the future," he was quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

    While Trivikram Srinivas' reason for replacing Anirudh is a genuine one, it is unlikely to go down well with his fans.

    So, do you feel that Trivikram made the right decision by dropping Anirudh from Aravinda Sametha? Comments, please!

    Most Read: Aravinda Sametha Day 1 US Box Office Collections: Jr NTR's Film Opens Well; Beats Rangasthalam

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 18:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue