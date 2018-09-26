 »   »   »  Samantha Akkineni's Latest Bold Photo Carries This Message For Her Detractors

It's no secret that the much-loved Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Tollywood today. The bubbly beauty enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming personality, positive attitude towards life and bindass nature. During her illustrious career, she has starred in quite a few popular films and this has established her as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some awesome news for all you Sam fans out there.

In an exciting development, the Mahanati actress just took to the social media and shared an awesome photo with her well-wishers. In it, the lovely lady can be seen chilling like a boss and sporting a beachwear. Needless to say, she looks hot and proves that she truly is the reigning queen of T-town.

Interestingly, some time ago, Samantha was trolled mercilessly for posting a bikini photo on the social media. In fact, some of the detractors even went to the extent of 'slut-shaming' her. Her recent post indicates that she does not give two hoots about such mindless and useless trolls. That's the attitude, gal!

On a related note, Samantha was last seen in U Turn. A thriller, it hit the screens on Ganesha Chaturthi (September 13, 2018) and opened to a decent response at the box office. She was also seen in Seema Raja that hit the screens alongside U Turn. At present, Sam has the Tamil film Super Deluxe in her kitty. In it, she will be seen alongside Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

