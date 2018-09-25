 »   »   »  Samantha Akkineni To Star In The Telugu Remake Of This Recent Hit?

The lovely Samantha Akkineni is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Telugu film industry today. The bubbly beauty enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming personality, bindass nature and a sweet screen presence. Over the years, she has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood and this has helped her become a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some good news for all you Sam fans out there.

According to a report carried by a leading website, Samantha might bag the lead role in the Tollywood remake of the recently-released Bollywood hit Stree. Apparently, a leading Telugu producer has bagged the remake rights of the film and is keen to rope in Samantha for the remake. The producer feels that the female character is the pivot of Stree and Sam would be the right choice for it.

The report further states that If Samantha turns down the offer, the producer plans to approach Niharika for the remake. It will be worth watching on who ultimately will bag and essay the role.

In case you did not know, Stree is a horror-comedy and it has been directed by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Raj and DK, it features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Its supporting cast features names such as Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

On a related note, Sam is going through a good phase on the professional front. She was last seen in the critically-acclaimed U Turn. At present, she has Super Deluxe in her kitty.