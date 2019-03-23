English
    Raai Laxmi’s Holi Photos Go Viral: After Kajal Aggarwal, The Bold Lady Takes Social Media By Storm

    Raai Laxmi, one of the most popular names in South cinema, returned to Tollywood last week with Where Is The Venkatalakshmi much to the delight of her fans. The film, touted to be a horror-comedy, featured the bindass beauty in a bold avatar and this was its USP. Where Is The Venkatalakshmi managed to create a good amount of buzz owing to its glamourous promos. Despite the initial hype, the movie failed to live up to expectations and did not make much of an impact at the box office. It also could not impress critics.

    Now, the Mankatha beauty is the limelight for an awesome reason.

    Raai Laxmi Has A Blast

    In an exciting development, Raai Laxmi's holi celebration photos are going viral on social media and turning up the heat. Here she is seen having a blast and living life the fullest. Her lively expressions gel well with her colourful avatar and up its recall value in a big way.

    Priceless!

    Here is another photo from her bash which is worth its weight in gold. She sure knows how to live life queen-sized and party like never before. Raai Laxmi, a veteran in her own right, is active on the social media and interacts with her fans quite frequently.

    A Force To Be Reckoned With

    Raai Laxmi, who is quite popular due to her ‘special numbers' in films such as Balupu and Khaidi No 150, has worked with some of the biggest stars in South cinema-right from Ajith Kumar to Chiranjeevi-and proved her mettle.

    On The Work Front

    Raai Laxmi currently has several ambitious movies in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Neeya 2 which features her various avatars. The film, a sequel to the yesteryear hit Neeya, has her paired opposite Jai. Raai Laxmi also has the Kannada action-drama Jhansi and the horror-thriller Cindrella in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.

    So, did you like these photos of Raai Laxmi? Tell us in the space below.

