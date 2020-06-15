Anushka Shetty Pens Thought-Provoking Note On Depression; Let’s Learn To Be All That We Feel Inside

Renowned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has indeed sent shock waves among fans and film fraternity. The 34-year-old actor hanged himself at his Mumbai home on June 14. The Chhichhore actor's death has again put the focus of the world on the importance of mental health care, with celebrities and netizens equally emphasising on the need to support those who are going through depression.

After Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty, now south diva Anushka Shetty has penned a note on depression. The note has her picture with the caption, 'Change happens Slowly... Let's learn More!!!' Anushka's note begins with explaining that everyone handles a situation the way they know. She wrote, "Every single one of us out there can only handle a situation only the way we know how to .. no one is ever ever perfect ..... there is no right way ,no wrong ,we are not born with a road map, to get through life ...no one has ever , Each one of us big or small are vulnerable in our own ways."

She further wrote that it is ok to break inside and cry out for help. "Each one of us do break inside ..and it's ok ..some cry out for help some cry in silence, some distract , some indulge each one has their own ways and some are helpless ...let each one of us please in our own beautiful broken ways learn to be there for each other in our own small ways ... Let's learn to be more kind .. Let's Learn to empathise. Let's Learn to be a lil more compassionate, Let's learn to love a lil more .., Let's learn to listen more ...., Let's Learn to communicate ... Let's learn to be weak ... Let's learn to be strong .., Let's all Learn to be all that we feel inside ..and embrace it and grow", she wrote.

Reminding everyone that one step makes a huge difference, she wrote, "We are human... a smile , a listening ear, a gentle touch,just our presence to another person known unknown can make a difference beyond our understanding ... We may not be able to change and solve everything at this very moment ..But one small step will make a difference ...As they say Changes happen slowly in a million moments that look the same.... Stay safe Reach out. We are all human. Smile always."

On the professional front, Anushka is waiting for the lockdown to end so that her next project Nishabdham, releases. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is bankrolled by Kota Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad.

