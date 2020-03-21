Anushka Shetty Says Casting Couch Exists In Tollywood; Baahubali Actress Reveals How To Deal With It

Anushka Shetty, who is all set to bring yet another thriller Nishabdham on the silver-screen, has recently spoken about casting couch and se*ual exploitation in the Telugu film industry. The Baahubali actress, during a media interaction, said that it does exist in the industry.

During the interaction, Anushka Shetty said, "I admitted that it exists in Telugu film Industry but, I never had to face the casting couch because I was straight forward."

Anushka Shetty also revealed how to deal with it with her own experiences. The Rudhramadevi actress admitted that she never gave chance to anyone in the film industry to exploit her. "I have always been straight forward and frank. The actress should decide whether they want the easy ways and less fame or harder ways and sustain for a long in the entertainment industry,"(sic) Anushka added.

For those who are unversed, Sri Reddy is the first one to expose casting couch and talked openly about se*ual exploitationin the Telugu film industry. She accused many Tollywood biggies of se*ually harassing her in the pretext of giving work in the film industry.

Talking about work, Anushka Shetty is gearing up for the release of her next crime-thriller, Nishabdham which is scheduled to be released on April 2, 2020. The film also stars R Madhavan, Michael Madson, Shalini Pandey and Anjali in key roles. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham may get delayed due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India.