      Comedy Villain Narsing Yadav Slips Into Coma, Put On Ventilator

      Actor Narsing Yadav, who is popularly known for doing comic villain roles in Telugu cinema, slipped into coma due to prolonged illness. He is currently being treated at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. His wife Chitra told media that the actor suddenly fell unconscious at 4 pm on Thursday at his home. After that, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

      Narsing Yadav's wife also revealed that he had his dialysis on Thursday early morning. It's said that doctors would observe the actor for the next 48 hours. Moreover, Chitra further explained that Narsing Yadav has been put on Ventilator and will be kept under observation.

      Narsing Yadav

      Chitra urged everyone to pray for her husband Narsing Yadav's fast recovery. Amidst all, reports were doing the rounds on social media that the comedy villain fell and sustained several head injuries at his home. However, reacting to the same, Chitra rubbished all the social media posts claiming so.

      One of the Twitter users urged Megastar Chiranjeevi to help Narsing Yadav. Commenting on Chiranjeevi's tweet, in which he mentioned about providing food to the daily wage workers of the film industry through Corona Crisis Charity, a fan asked Chiru, "sir plzz help to your co actor narsingh yadav ,he was in coma plzz help." (sic)

      On a related note, the 56-year-old actor Narsing Yadav has acted in more than 300 films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. He is one of the permanent actors in Ram Gopal Varma's films. He has done memorable work in films like Tagore, Tulasi, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Lakshmi, Bunny, Mass, etc. He is survived by his son Ruthvik Yadav.

      Friday, April 10, 2020, 10:29 [IST]
