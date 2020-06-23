Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara Trying The Woodchuck Tongue Twister Will Make You Go Aww

The nationwide lockdown owing to the COVID-19 outbreak has given a lot of time to people to spend with their loved ones. Well, celebrities too are enjoying their time at their respective homes, while they interact with their fans on social media by sharing productive routine or glimpses from their personal lives.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is enjoying the lockdown period with his family as well, especially with his children Gautham and Sitara. The fans can't stop gushing over the videos the actor has been sharing on social media since the lockdown started.

Well, the recent video shared by the actor has been receiving a lot of love from the netizens. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to post an adorable video with his daughter trying the Woodchuck tongue twister (How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood). The cutie can be seen sitting on the actor's lap while she tries hard to convince him that she has got the tongue twister right.

He captioned the video, "Time for a tongue twister !! She's convinced she's got it right." Well, we are totally in love with the most adorable video on the internet today. What about you? Tell us in the comments section below.

Talking about Mahesh's upcoming project, the actor is gearing up for #SSMB27 titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Recently, Keerthy Suresh has confirmed the news of her inclusion in the highly-anticipated project. Directed by Parasuram, the thriller is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments. As per the buzz, the political drama will focus on bank frauds, and will reportedly go on floors in July.

Keerthy Suresh Confirms Starring Opposite Mahesh Babu In Sarkaru Vaari Paata!

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Co-Star Calls Mahesh Babu Her Favourite Actor!