      Keerthy Suresh Confirms Starring Opposite Mahesh Babu In Sarkaru Vaari Paata!

      With several speculations doing the rounds about the lead actress of Mahesh Babu's upcoming venture, Keerthy Suresh has put all the rumours to rest by confirming her inclusion in the movie. The actress revealed the big news of her inclusion in Sarkaru Vaari Paata during an Instagram live chat with fans.

      Keerthy Suresh

      It is said that the director of #SSMB27 had earlier considered Bollywood actors, but zeroed in on Keerthy Suresh to essay the lead role. Well, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will mark the maiden collaboration of the actress and Mahesh, and we are sure the duo will win hearts with their amazing chemistry on screen.

      A lot of actresses were earlier rumoured for the role, like Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde and Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar.

      Coming back to the movie, the title of #SSMB27 was announced recently, coinciding with Mahesh's father and yesteryear superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday on May 31. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainment. Touted to be a political drama, the movie will focus on bank frauds and will reportedly start rolling in July. As per reports, Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeep will essay the antagonist in the highly anticipated movie of the year. Talking about the thriller during a recent live chat session on Instagram, Mahesh revealed that the movie would be a complete entertainer with a hard-hitting message.

      Taking a look at the actress' other projects, Keerthy Suresh's movie Penguin recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, directed by Eashvar Karthic has so far garnered positive responses from the audiences. She is also a part of Rajnikanth's Annatthe, Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Narendra Nath's Miss India and Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi.

      Talking about Mahesh Babu's projects, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli's next film after the latter's RRR. Director Koratala Siva has also announced a yet-to-be-titled movie with the reigning prince of Tollywood.

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
