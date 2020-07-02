Navya Swamy Releases Video After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says, ‘Stay Away From Negativity'

On July 1 (Wednesday), Telugu TV actress Navya Swamy tested positive for COVID-19. After her results came out, fans started praying for her speedy recovery. Navya resumed work on June 15 and after testing positive, her co-artists and crew members were also asked to undergo the test and isolate themselves.

After learning about the report, Navya Swamy immediately isolated herself. She recently shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "To whomsoever it may concern... My lovelies for sure..."

In the video, Navya Swamy revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. She said, "I consulted my doctor and I isolated myself immediately. I am taking proper medication and supplementation. I am eating all the healthy and nutritious food to build immunity. I request all the people who were close to me in the past week, please isolate yourself and get the COVID-19 test done if you see any symptoms as such. There is nothing to be panicked about and feel ashamed. People talk bullsh*t and so, please stay away from rumours and negativity."

Navya Swamy encouraged people and motivated them to stay positive. She said that she will come back soon with flying colours. She concluded by saying, "Prevention is better than cure. Even if you test positive, there is nothing to be worried about. Till that virus dies, isolate yourself and stay away from people. That's the only way we can break the chain. By God's grace, I am doing absolutely fine. I will come back with flying colours."

Also Read : TV Actress Navya Swamy Tests Positive For COVID-19!

On a related note, Navya Swamy is famous for her shows like Aame Katha and Naa Peru Meenakshi. Earlier, Telugu TV actors like Prabhakar and Hari Krishna had also tested positive. The Suryakantham actor recovered while Hari Krishna is still undergoing treatment.

Also Read : TV Actor Prabhakar Tests Positive For COVID-19