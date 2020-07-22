Nikhil Siddhartha Takes A Dig At Ram Gopal Varma & Power Star Trailer

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently launched the trailer of his next web film, Power Star. The film is said to be a satirical take on the popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan aka Power Star. Ever since the trailer came out, it is being criticised by many people for mocking Pawan Kalyan in the web-film.

Young Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has recently taken a dig at Ram Gopal Varma and termed him as a barking dog. Nikhil Siddhartha seems to be a die hard fan of Pawan Kalyan as he slammed RGV. Taking to Twitter, Nikhil wrote, "Shikaram ni chusi Kukka entha Morigina.. a maha shikaram thala thippi chudadhu... meeeku Ardham ayyindi ga... #powerstar #PawanKalyan."

In this tweet, Nikhil Siddhartha said that it doesn't matter how long a dog barks at a mountain, the latter never turns its head. He implied that Pawan Kalyan is like a tower or a mountain and indirectly called RGV a 'dog'.

Well, Pawan Kalyan fans have already started their campaign against the director on social media. But, at the end of the day, it is helping Ram Gopal Varma as he is getting negative publicity, which could easily help his film to stay in the limelight. Power Star is releasing on July 25 at 11 am on RGV World Theatre.

Talking about his other projects, Ram Gopal Varma is also doing a film on COVID-19 crisis, titled as Coronavirus. The trailer of Coronavirus has already been released on the internet and it got a positive response from the masses. Apart from that, RGV also released some adult films like Climax starring Mia Malkova and NAKED.

