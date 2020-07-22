    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nikhil Siddhartha Takes A Dig At Ram Gopal Varma & Power Star Trailer

      By
      |

      Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently launched the trailer of his next web film, Power Star. The film is said to be a satirical take on the popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan aka Power Star. Ever since the trailer came out, it is being criticised by many people for mocking Pawan Kalyan in the web-film.

      Nikhil Siddhartha Takes A Dig At RGV

      Young Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has recently taken a dig at Ram Gopal Varma and termed him as a barking dog. Nikhil Siddhartha seems to be a die hard fan of Pawan Kalyan as he slammed RGV. Taking to Twitter, Nikhil wrote, "Shikaram ni chusi Kukka entha Morigina.. a maha shikaram thala thippi chudadhu... meeeku Ardham ayyindi ga... #powerstar #PawanKalyan."

      Nikhi Siddharthas Tweet

      In this tweet, Nikhil Siddhartha said that it doesn't matter how long a dog barks at a mountain, the latter never turns its head. He implied that Pawan Kalyan is like a tower or a mountain and indirectly called RGV a 'dog'.

      Well, Pawan Kalyan fans have already started their campaign against the director on social media. But, at the end of the day, it is helping Ram Gopal Varma as he is getting negative publicity, which could easily help his film to stay in the limelight. Power Star is releasing on July 25 at 11 am on RGV World Theatre.

      Also Read : Sundeep Kishan Reacts To Nikhil Siddhartha's Tweet On TikTok Ban

      Talking about his other projects, Ram Gopal Varma is also doing a film on COVID-19 crisis, titled as Coronavirus. The trailer of Coronavirus has already been released on the internet and it got a positive response from the masses. Apart from that, RGV also released some adult films like Climax starring Mia Malkova and NAKED.

      Also Read : Director John Mahendran Unfollows Ram Gopal Varma After He Posts Sensuous Pics Of Thriller Cast

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X