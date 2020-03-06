    For Quick Alerts
      O Pitta Katha Full Movie Leaked Online For Download On Tamilrockers

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Chendu Muddhu's O Pitta Katha joins the league of movies leaked online by the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. The leak of the romantic thriller is sure to impact on its collection at the box office. The movie released today and has so far garnered positive responses from the audience. Praises are showering for the lead actors, Sanjay, Viswant Duddumpudi and Nitya. Interestingly, Brahmaji's son Sanjay is making his debut with the film. Bankrolled by V Ananda Prasad under the banner Bhavya Creations, O Pitta Katha will have music composed by Praveen Lakkaraju and lens cranked by Sunil Kumar N. The movie revolves around a love triangle between three friends of three different societal status.

      O Pitta Katha

      Recently, Sarileru Neekevvaru Director Anil Ravipudi had appreciated the O Pitta Katha team during the special screening of the movie. He congratulated Chendu Muddhu for his excellent screenplay and wished the whole team a grand success. Also to add, the teaser and songs of the movie had received an overwhelming response from Tollywood and netizens alike.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
