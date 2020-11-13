Pushpa: Did Vijayashanti Reject Allu Arjun Starrer?

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa finally went on floors on November 10 in the forest of Maredumilli, Andhra Pradesh. The Sukumar's directorial venture has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its inception. The film is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2021.

Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal might shock you. The report states Telugu female superstar Vijayashanti was approached for a crucial role in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. However, the actress rejected it due to her political commitments. Well, the details about her role are not revealed, but if reports are to be believed, the role was quite a powerful one. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Vijayashanti made her comeback in Tollywood films with Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). Despite making a comeback after 13 years, Vijayashanti was the highest-paid actress after Mahesh Babu for Ani Ravipudi's directorial.

Talking about Pushpa, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Raj Deepak Shetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Actors like Dhananjay, Bobby Simha and Roja are rumoured to be a part of this project. The latest report about Pushpa states that Arya will be playing the main antagonist in the film. However, the makers have not yet confirmed about the same.

Pushpa's music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad and it will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

