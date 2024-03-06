Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Wished His Wife Allu Sneha Reddy On Thirteenth Marriage Anniversary

National
Award
Winner
Allu
Arjun
is
undeniably
one
of
the
most
celebrated
superstars
in
Indian
cinema
today.
Also
known
as
the
Icon
Star,
the
superstar
has
established
a
distinctive
identity
of
him
on
a
global
level.
He
has
made
significant
contributions
to
the
entertainment
sector,
starring
in
several
blockbuster
films,
including
"Pushpa
1:
The
Rise," which
achieved
historical
success.
Allu
Arjun
was
announced
as
the
National
Award
Winner
for
Best
Male
Actor
for
his
outstanding
performance
in
"Pushpa
1:
The
Rise."
Besides
being
one
of
the
biggest
stars,
Allu
Arjun
is
among
those
who
prioritize
his
family,
wife,
and
kids.
The
superstar
and
his
wife
Allu
Sneha
Reddy
are
celebrating
their
thirteenth
marriage
anniversary
today
and
the
Pushpa
actor
took
to
his
social
media
and
wished
his
wife
by
penning
a
beautiful
note.
Allu
Arjun
shared
the
pictures
of
him
with
Allu
Sneha
Reddy
and
wrote
a
caption
that
said,
"Happy
Anniversary
Cutie
#AlluSnehaReddy"
The
superstar
penned
down
a
beautiful
note
also
which
says
"Happy
Anniversary
Cutie
It's
been
13
years
now...
I
have
flourished
because
of
your
company
I
draw
energy
from
your
tranquility
Too
many
many
more
till
the
end
of
time"