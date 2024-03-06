English Edition
Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Wished His Wife Allu Sneha Reddy On Thirteenth Marriage Anniversary

Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Wished His Wife Allu Sneha Reddy

National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. Also known as the Icon Star, the superstar has established a distinctive identity of him on a global level. He has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including "Pushpa 1: The Rise," which achieved historical success. Allu Arjun was announced as the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor for his outstanding performance in "Pushpa 1: The Rise."

Besides being one of the biggest stars, Allu Arjun is among those who prioritize his family, wife, and kids. The superstar and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy are celebrating their thirteenth marriage anniversary today and the Pushpa actor took to his social media and wished his wife by penning a beautiful note.

Allu Arjun shared the pictures of him with Allu Sneha Reddy and wrote a caption that said, "Happy Anniversary Cutie #AlluSnehaReddy"

The superstar penned down a beautiful note also which says
"Happy Anniversary Cutie
It's been 13 years now... I have flourished because of your company
I draw energy from your tranquility
Too many many more till the end of time"

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's next film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 14:28 [IST]
