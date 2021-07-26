Bhushan Kumar's T-Series And Lahari Music Bag Music Rights Of RRR Directed By SS Rajamouli

Get ready to witness the grandeur of India’s biggest collaboration ever! India's biggest music labels - Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Lahari Music, have now bagged the music rights to SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus RRR. A MM Keeravaani’s musical, currently being shot in Hyderabad, stars a powerful ensemble with names like NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, and others.

The project that has raised temperatures, ever since its inception is the most monumental film of 2021 and people are waiting with bates breath to watch the magical world that the Baahubali director has created with RRR. T-Series is undoubtedly the biggest name in the global music circuit today along with South India’s biggest music label Lahari Music together acquired the music of this period drama in all languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, shares, "It is one of the biggest films we are partnering on. As a viewer, I have always admired SS Rajamouli's body of work and revered MM Keeravaani's music. I'm thrilled to be associating with RRR because it's the biggest film that will release this year. The music is outstanding and I'm sure the audience will love it, too."

Manohar, head honcho of Lahari Music, adds, “I have personally admired MM Keeravaani’s music from past 3 decades and SS Rajamouli is a visionary director. To work with such exemplary creators is a huge opportunity. I am sure the audiences are going to love it.”

In one of the biggest acquisitions for any project ever, PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

Get ready to witness this musical extravaganza soon.