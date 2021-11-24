Drushyam To Maestro: Telugu Thriller Films Which Will Make You Sit Right At The Edge Of Your Seat!

Filled with twists and turns that you never saw coming, thriller movies always leaves the audience asking for more. If one thing is true about South Indian cinema, it's that nobody aces this genre better than them.

And as far as Telugu thrillers are concerned, these movies have gone on to spook audiences not just in India, but all around the world. With the much-anticipated Drushyam 2 all set to thrill viewers on November 25, 2021, here's a list of 5 Telugu thriller movies that should be on your watchlist.

Drushyam 1&2

Audiences couldn't have asked for a better cliffhanger as Drushyam 1's climax has kept the excitement at its peak ahead of the sequel that's all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Packed with a gripping storyline, that's filled with twists and turns that one could never see coming, the film will take you into the world of Rambabu.

While the first film was directed by Sri Priya, the sequel is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who is also making his Telugu film debut with this film. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role along with Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil along with Sampath Raj and Poorna in pivotal roles. Arriving on November 25, the film is geared up to send chills down your spine.

Maestro

If you are looking for a fusion between comedy and thriller, then Maestro is your go-to movie. This film has it all from drama to soulful music, great acting by the artists and a mind-blowing climax which will make you question - what just happened? A remake of the Hindi movie, Andhadhun, the movie is written and directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and stars Nithiin, Tamannaah, and Nabha Natesh along with Jisshu Sengupta and Naresh playing supporting roles.

Saaho

This movie is filled with power-packed action, crime and thrill which will give you a high on any day of the week. The movie captures a story of an undercover agent and his partner who are behind a robber but soon realize that it's not just about the money and find out that a gang war is set to break out. The movie is directed by Sujeeth Reddy and it stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor along with Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Evaru

Evaru is a story about revenge thriller film directed by Venkat Ramji. The film was produced by Pearl V. Potluri, Param V. Potluri and Kavin Anne. The film, starring Adivi Sesh, Regina Cassandra, Naveen Chandra and Murali Sharma, follows the story of corrupt cop Vikram Vasudev as he investigates a seemingly open-and-shut case of a woman killing her rapist.

V

With mind-blowing action scenes and a storyline that will make you curious as you wait as eager as ever to find out what happens at the end, V is a movie written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. It marks Nani's 25th film as a lead actor, in which he plays an antihero for the first time in his career. In the film, a decorated police officer tries to hunt down a serial killer leaving viewers excited as ever as they wait to see if he is able to catch him or does the serial killer play games with this officer and then run away.

So grab that tub of popcorn because you are going to get a good dose of adrenaline rush with these 5 movies.