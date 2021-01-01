Krack Trailer Is Out: Ravi Teja’s Stylish Cop Avatar Will Make You Go WOW!

Finally, the wait is over. The highly awaited trailer of Ravi Teja's Krack has released today (January 1, 2021). The promising trailer of the action-thriller is indeed a cracker of a start to the New Year.

In the trailer, the Mass Maharaja can be seen playing a high voltage role of a stylish cop who is on a mission to fight baddies.

Senior actor Venkatesh Dagguabti introduces Ravi Teja's character Sub-inspector P Veera Shanker with his amusing voice-over. With some extra-high-voltage action sequences, whistle-worthy dialogues and awe-inspiring dance numbers, the Krack trailer has surely garnered the attention of the netizens who are celebrating the occasion in full swing.

The mass trailer featuring Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani is a perfect gift to Ravi Teja's countless fans and followers, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film on January 14, 2021, on Sankranti. Unveiling the trailer, Ravi Teja tweeted, "Here's our new year treat for you all!! Hope you enjoy it #KRACK #KrackTrailer https://youtu.be/EAvpSWmoPSA Thank you @VenkyMama for lending your voice to the trailer!."

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has music composed by Thaman. The songs in the film have been crooned by popular singers including Mangli, Simha, Anirudh Ravichander and Ramya Behara.

The camera for Krack has been cranked by GK Vishnu, while the editing is done by Naveen Nooli. Backed by B Madhu under his production banner Sarwaswathi Films Division, the film was earlier scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Also Read: Ravi Teja's Krack To Ram Pothineni's Red: 5 Tollywood Films Aiming For Sankranti 2021 Release

Also Read: Ravi Teja To Release Krack On OTT Platform?