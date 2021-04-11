Mahesh Babu Heaps Praise On Vakeel Saab; Says Pawan Kalyan Is In Top Form!

Vakeel Saab, the much-loved latest release of Pawan Kalyan has totally impressed Mahesh Babu. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor took to his official Twitter page and heaped praises on Vakeel Saab. Mahesh Babu, who is totally impressed with Pawan Kalyan's power-packed performance in the movie, has stated that the actor is in his top form in the movie.

".@PawanKalyan in top form... Delivers a power-packed performance in #VakeelSaab!! What a comeback

@prakashraaj is absolutely brilliant," wrote Mahesh Babu in his Twitter post.

"Heart-touching performances by the girls @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla! @MusicThaman score is top notch! Congratulations to the entire team!" added the superstar. Mahesh Babu's tweets have totally left the Telugu cinema audiences and the fans of both actors totally excited. The superstar's tweets are now taking social media by storm.

Several eminent personalities from the Telugu film industry including Pawan Kalyan's close family members megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and others, had showered Vakeel Saab and Pawan Kalyan with praises, on social media.

"Terrific Act by @PawanKalyan Riveting court room drama with @prakashraaj

@i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali #Ananya @MusicThama #DOPVinod did a Fab job! Congrats to #DilRaju @BoneyKapoor ji Dir #VenuSriram & Team.Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women.#VakeelSaab WINS!," reads Chirnajeevi's tweet.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, wrote: "ONLY word I hear everywhere... Power-Packed Blockbuster Collision symbolCollision symbol! Yet another landmark film for @PawanKalyan Garu! Congrats Director #SriramVenu Garu, Producers Raju Garu and Sirish Garu and the entire cast and crew! Much deserved."

