Naira Shah And Friend Arrested For Consuming Drugs

Tollywood actress Naira Shah and her friend Ashiq Sajid Husain were arrested on Sunday (June 13) by the Santacruz Police for allegedly consuming drugs. As per reports, the duo was held from Mumbai's JW Marriot in Juhu. The two were arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and were later granted bail by the Bandra court.

According to other media reports, the actress was celebrating her birthday in a hotel room without permission. It is said that she was partying with her friend and allegedly consuming drugs. Reportedly, the police have recovered drugs from the room and the duo has got their medical tests done.

On a related note, Naira is best known for her films including Miruga (Tamil) and Burra Katha (Telugu).