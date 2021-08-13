NTR 30: Anirudh Ravichander To Receive Highest Remuneration Of His Career?

Just recently, Anirudh Ravichander made an appearance in RRR's 'Natpu' song. The talented music composer crooned the Tamil version of the song which also featured actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, music composer MM Keeravani and singers Hemachandra, Amit Trivedi, Yazin Nizar and Vijay Yesudas.

The 'Natpu' song indeed left many thrilled as it marked Anirudh's collaboration with a Telugu music director after almost 6 months. He previously lent his voice for S Thaman's 'Balega Tagilavey Bangaram' from Krack featuring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. Also, he formerly composed songs for the Telugu film Gang Leader in 2019, post which he was busy with his Kollywood projects.

Well now, looks like the music director is gearing up to make a comeback in Tollywood as we hear about his inclusion in #NTR30.

According to reports, Anirudh was approached by the makers, however, he has demanded a hefty paycheck of Rs 4.5 crore for the project, and the team is yet to make a final decision. Reportedly, Rs 3 crore is the highest amount a Telugu music composer has received so far, and therefore the makers' decision will be highly observed, considering the fact that the industry has some really talented composers but are underpaid than others. Notably, Anirudh was paid Rs 3.5 crore for Thalapathy Vijay's Master.

Talking more about #NTR30, the film directed by Koratala Siva is being presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Touted to be a political thriller, the film is backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni. The first look poster of the highly anticipated film was released on the occasion of Jr NTR's 38th birthday (May 20).

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is presently busy shooting SS Rajamouli's RRR. He will also be soon hosting the Telugu game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. As of Koratala Siva, the director has Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun's #AA21.