Pushpa Day 4 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Film Slows Down

Director Sukumar's latest release Pushpa has taken the box office by storm. With its each day collection, the entertainer has been breaking non-Baahubali records at the box office. Post a stupendous start, the rural entertainer maintained a steady pace over the weekend. With its theatrical run on day 1 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film minted Rs 24.9 crore. On days 2 and 3, the Allu Arjun-starrer raked in Rs 13.70 crore and Rs 14.38 crore respectively from the Telugu region. On Monday(day 4), the film witnessed a partial decline as it raked in a collection between Rs 5-7.5 crore, which now makes the total close to Rs 60 crore (share).

Notably, the film's Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi versions have acquired impressive collections at the box office. Well, going by the collection hunt of Pushpa, looks like the film will continue its rage at the box office at least until next Friday, when two biggies including Nani's Shyam Singha Roy and Varun Tej's Ghaani would hit the big screens.

Upon its big release, Pushpa garnered a great deal of attention, all thanks to Allu Arjun's portrayal of a never-seen-before avatar and his intense performance that impressed the audience. Though the technicalities including the songs, background score, cinematography and editing disappointed the cine-goers, the leading man's acting chops surely compensated for it.

Directed by Sukumar, the rural drama has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil has played the deadly antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film.

Pushpa was released on December 17 (Friday). Much before its worldwide release, the film made headlines for its promotional activities in various cities across India including Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The success party of the Allu Arjun-starrer will be held on December 21 (Tuesday) at Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara University Stadium.