Pushpa: Soaring Budget Of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Worries Makers

Allu Arjun's most awaited film Pushpa has become the latest talk of the town. If the rumours on social media are to be believed, the film's budget has increased by Rs 40 crore, which has now left the makers worried. Reportedly the initial budget of the film was around Rs 170 crore.

Though the reason behind the rise is not known, reports suggest that the increase in working days and the delay caused by the pandemic might have pushed the team into this problematic situation.

On the other hand, the film's Hindi release has triggered a new headache for the makers. It is said that a few distributors had approached the makers, however, the team is yet to decide and sign on the dotted lines. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, Allu Arjun is planning to promote the film (especially the Hindi version) in full swing and has even hired top agencies to promote Pushpa. Well, with the promotional activities still pending and budget soaring, it is evident that the makers will have to spend a fortune for the film before its release hoping that it performs well in the theatres so as to recover the investments made.

Pushpa will be released in two parts, and the first one has been titled Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj, the film will hit the theatres on December 17.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Reportedly, Star Maa has acquired the satellite rights of the film's Telugu version.

Pushpa has camera cranked by Mirosław Kuba Brożek and editing carried out by Karthika Srinivas. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music department.