      Ravi Teja, Sudheer Varma, Abhishek Nama’s #RT70 Announced

      By
      |

      Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been hectic busy with three projects. Today, the actor's 70th film has been announced. Creative director Sudheer Varma will be directing #RT70 to be produced in a grand manner by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks.

      The poster reads the popular quote: "Heroes don't exit". The poster also sees statues of sages doing different acts, gods, etc., and it tells a story. The announcement poster itself creates curiosity. The makers through the poster have also announced to reveal the title and first look on November 5th at 10:08 AM.

      Ravi Teja, Sudheer Varma, Abhishek Nama's #RT70 Announced

      Srikanth Vissa who's associated with a few exciting projects as a writer has penned a powerful story for the movie. Known for his stylish and exceptional taking expertise, Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen role in the movie.

      #RT70 is billed to be an action thriller with a novel concept. Some prominent actors and noted craftsmen will be part of the project.

      Cast: Ravi Teja

      Technical Crew:
      Director: Sudheer Varma
      Producer: Abhishek Nama
      Banner: Abhishek Pictures, RT Teamworks
      Story: Srikanth Vissa
      PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

      Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 18:00 [IST]
      X