Riteish Deshmukh Is All Praise For Pooja Hegde & Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor’s New Poster

On the occasion of Sankranti 2021, Pooja Hegde recently shared a new poster of her upcoming film with Akhil Akkineni, Most Eligible Bachelor. Notably, the actress wished fans with the poster and tweeted, "Wishing you all a very #HappySankranti - team #MostElgibleBachelor Summer 2021 Release #AlluAravind @AkhilAkkineni8 @baskifilmz @GopiSundarOffl #PradeeshVarma #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @adityamusic @GA2Official."

The beautiful poster of Most Eligible Bachelor is being praised by all. Especially, Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni are just looking amazing together. Like fans, Bollywood actor and Pooja's Housefull 4 co-star Riteish Deshmukh also praised the poster and retweeted it. He wrote, "What a lovely poster - @hegdepooja @AkhilAkkineni8 - you guys look great together. #MostEligibleBachelor."

A few months ago, the makers had released a teaser of the film on social media. Most Eligible Bachelor's teaser also received a positive response from the netizens. Notably, the film was scheduled to release in April 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.

Directed by Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner GA2 Pictures. The music of the Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni-starrer is composed by Gopi Sundar. The film is all set to release in Summer 2021.

