Most Eligible Bachelor Teaser Featuring Akhil Akkineni And Pooja Hegde Will Amuse You!

The highly-awaited teaser of Most Eligible Bachelor has been dropped by the makers of the film on the special occasion of Vijayadashami. In the 57-second teaser, Akhil Akkineni as Harsha can be seen playing an inquisitive bachelor who is eager to know every woman's expectation from their married life.

Harsha looks evidently disappointed with the responses he gets from the ladies, varying from a caring husband, a joint family, a life partner who does all household chores. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde as a stand-up comedian Viba plays a carefree and full of life diva, who when asked about her expectations from marriage gives an epic reply, "Idly Vada Sambar."

Releasing the teaser Akhil Akkineni tweeted, "Is Harsha eligible or not? Coming to you soon with lots of fun. Happy Dussehra to you all."

The fun teaser has taken the internet by storm and has garnered a positive response from the netizens, who are awaiting the film's release on Sankranthi 2021.

Directed by Bhaskar, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in April 2020 but was later postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The romantic-comedy is backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner GA2 Pictures. Most Eligible Bachelor's music is composed by Gopi Sundar.

