Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu 13 Winner: Yasaswi Kondepudi Lifts The Coveted Trophy

The winner of one of the highly talked about singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu 13 has been announced by Aranya actor Rana Dagguabti. Singer Yasaswi Kondepudi has emerged as the undisputed winner of the show and has been conferred with a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Expressing happiness over winning the coveted title, Yasaswi during his media interaction thanked everyone including the judges, his mentors, co-contestants and the public who helped his dreams come true. He also stated that he was true to himself throughout the show and tried to give his best while performing on stage.

On the other hand, Bharath Raj, one of the toughest contestants of the season, bagged the first runner-up title. Well, the grand finale was a starry affair and Rana along with Zoya Hussain graced the big event to also promote their upcoming film Aranya, which is releasing on March 26. Popular singer Sid Sriram and rapper Baba Sehgal enthralled the audience with their power-packed performances.

Interestingly, the winner was announced after almost 30 weeks since the show rolled out on August 23, 2020. The show which aired on Zee Telugu has also become one of the longest-running reality shows in Telugu television. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu 13 also garnered huge attention of the mini-screen audience, thanks to the chirpy and extremely talented contestants and supportive judges, including Saluri Koteswara Rao, SP Sailaja, Chandrabose and Kalpana Raghavendar. Notably, Popular host Pradeep Machiraju hosted the show, which kicked off with 19 young and talented contestants.

