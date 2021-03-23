Naveen Polishetty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Chhichhore Bags National Award; Says ‘Miss You Bhai’

Naveen Polishetty is basking in the success of his latest venture Jathi Ratnalu. Not just that, the actor's Bollywood debut film Chhichhore co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor has now bagged the Best Hindi Film award in the 67th National Film Awards.

Celebrating the film's big win and remembering the late actor Sushant, Naveen penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle, which has indeed left many teary-eyed. Dedicating the award to the leading man and mentioning all the other actors of the film with their character names in Chhichhore, the Jathi Ratnalu star tweeted, "#Chhichhore wins the National award for Best Hindi film. And #JathiRatnalu is a blockbuster. I know you are watching Sushant. This one is for you . Miss you bhai congratulations to Nitesh sir , maya , Derek , bewda, mummy , Sexa and the whole team. Love , Acid."

#Chhichhore wins the National award for Best Hindi film. And #JathiRatnalu is a blockbuster. I know you are watching Sushant. This one is for you . Miss you bhai ❤️ congratulations to Nitesh sir , maya , Derek , bewda, mummy , Sexa and the whole team. Love , Acid ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZWri1ebrGJ — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) March 23, 2021

For the unversed, Naveen Polishetty played the role of Himanshu 'Acid' Deshmukh, one of Anirudh Pathak's (Sushant) seniors in the film. Released in 2019, Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari also features Mohammad Samad, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Tushar Pandey in the lead roles. Notably, the whole team has dedicated the prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

Talking about Naveen Polishetty, the actor's Jathi Ratnalu is running successfully in the theatres. The film which released on March 11 coinciding with Maha Shivratri, has so far collected a Rs 34 crore worldwide. Directed by Anudeep KV, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh and Brahmaji.

