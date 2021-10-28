Samantha Gives Advice To Parents Post Split With Naga Chaitanya, See Viral Instagram Story

Shakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a piece of advice for parents who are saving up money for their daughters' marriage. Apparently, the actress reposted a story on her Instagram handle that asked parents to invest in their daughters' education instead of saving it for their wedding day.

The story read, "Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

Post announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress was in the news for speculations of her love affair and abortion, which she had quashed in a heartfelt post.

Well recently, the actress was on a spiritual trip with her good friend Shilpa Reddy, with whom she completed her Char Dham Yatra. Sharing her experience of the beautiful journey, the actress wrote on Instagram, "End of an amazing trip 🙏#CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas... ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth , a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods. It has been everything I hoped it would . Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality . Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart .And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official ♥️ #soulsister."

The U-Turn actress has now jetted off to Dubai with her team members including stylist Preetham Jukalker and makeup artist Sadhana Singh.