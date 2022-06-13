Ante Sundaraniki Day 3 Box Office Collection: Will Nani-Nazriya's Chemistry Work Wonders For This Comedy

Nani's latest venture with Nazriya Nazim, Ante Sundaraniki, a complete family entertainer is continuing to enthrall the fans of both the lead actors and regular moviegoers for its comedy and performances.

Nani has come back to his power game with Ante Sundaraniki, after experimenting with characters like the ones he played in Shyam Singha Roy, V, and Tuck Jagadish.

Director Vivek Athreya, who was known for Brochevarevaru Ra, starring Nivetha Thomas, Sri Vishnu, and Mental Madhilo featuring Sri Vishnu, has come up with an inter-religion love and drama between Sundar, a staunch orthodox brahmin family's only son and Leela Thomas, a budding photographer from a Christian background. With both of their worlds in complete contrast, with many hindrances to cross, how the lovebirds pulled everything together was to be seen on the screen.

Let us take a look at Ante Sundaraniki box office collection over the three days

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Day 1: Rs 3.87 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.48 Crore

Day 3: Rs 3 Crore

Total 2 days Share: Rs 10.35 Crore

The movie received a positive response after its worldwide theatrical release on June 10. However, the collections are not up to the expectations for a film that has a lot of hype and an interesting cast. Nani and Nazriya have been taking part in several promotional events.

Rohini, VN Naresh, Nadiya, Harsha Vardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Ronak, Prudhvi Raj, and Azhugham Perumal are a few who played prominent roles in this film. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film on a budget of Rs 30 Crore. Actress Anupama Parameswaran appeared in a cameo in Ante Sundaraniki.

Tags: Nani, Nazriya Nazim, Vivek Athreya, Vivek Sagar, Ante Sundaraniki