Ante Sundariniki Day 7 Box Office Collection: A Poor First Week For Nani-Nazriya's Romantic Family Drama!

Natural star Nani's latest Ante Sundaraniki is one movie that has all the buzz owing to the crazy combination of the lead actors. Nazriya Nazim, a youth favourite made her Telugu debut with Ante Sundaraniki and is paired opposite Nani, who emotes with ease. The romantic family drama, which is supposed to be a laugh riot has fallen flat at the box office, despite being funny.

Besides garnering applause for lead actors' performances and the story idea- love between an orthodox Brahmin guy and a fun-loving Christian girl- the movie, directed by Brochevarevaru Ra fame Vivek Athreya remained slumbering at the box office.

Take a look at the day 7 box office collection of Nani's Ante Sundaraniki down below

Nizam: Rs 5.58 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.13 Crore

UA: Rs 1.33 Crore

East: Rs 93 Lakh

West: Rs 79 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 87 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 84 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 58 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 12.05 Crore (Rs 20.40 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 1.34 Crore

OS: Rs 5.00 Crore

Total worldwide Gross: Rs 18.39 Crore (Rs 32.60 Crore Gross)

The movie was promoted thoroughly on all social media platforms and television chat shows. Nani and Nazriya have taken part in interviews and shared their experience of working together for the film.

Rohini, VN Naresh, Nadiya, Harsha Vardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Ronak, Prudhvi Raj, and Azhugham Perumal are a few who played prominent roles in this film. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film on a budget of Rs 30 Crore. Actress Anupama Parameswaran appeared in a cameo in Ante Sundaraniki.