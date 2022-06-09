Ante Sundariniki Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Will Nani-Nazriya's Romantic Comedy Break Even?

Nani is coming back to the silver screen with Ante Sundaraniki this year after tasting success again with Shyam Singha Roy following back-to-back failures with V and Tuck Jagadish.

Nazriya Nazim, who rose to fame among Telugu viewers with Raja Rani, is making her Tollywood debut with this Vivek Athreya film. The movie, which is touted as a romantic comedy, is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on June 10.

Ahead of the theatrical release, let us take a look at the film's pre-release business worldwide

Nizam: Rs 10 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 4 Crore

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 10 Crore

Telangana: Rs 14 Crore

Karnataka + Rest Of India : Rs 2.50 Crore

Overseas: Rs 3.50 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 30 Crore (Break-Even- Rs 31 Crore)

On the other hand, AnteSundaraniki is being released across the world with maximum reach. Down here are the total number of theatres that Ante Sundaraniki will open at!

Nizam - 210+

Ceeded - 90+

Andhra - 250+

AP TG: 550+

ROI - 150+

Os - 400+

Total Worldwide theatres: 1100 +

Senior Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya, Azhagam Perumal, Harsha Vardhan, Nikki Tamboli, Prudhvi Raj, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and others played prominent roles in the film.

Vivek Sagar scored music for this film and the songs are already chartbusters. The entire team- Nani, Nazriya, Vivek Athreya, and Vivek Sagar are taking part in the promotional activities of Ante Sundaraniki.

Niketh Bommi wielded the camera for the film which is edited by Ravi Teja Girijala. Mythri Movie Makers funded the film.