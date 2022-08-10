India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants List With Photos: Glory Shaini, Anchor Manjusha & Others to participate?

      By
      |

      The most awaited Telugu television reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 is very soon going to set the small screen on fire. The show makers have recently launched a promo of the brand new season, which will be hosted by none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna, again. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Ahead of the game show's commencement, the social media is buzzing with the news of a few names who could be the possible contestants of this season. There have been several speculations about the list of contestants, the actual participants are only revealed once the show kicks off its maiden episode of the season.

      However, to keep the audience and fans of the show hooked on to it, here is the tentative list of finalists, who will likely enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house for a period of a minimum two months, cut off from the outside world. The list includes:

      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List

      1) Actress Glory Shaini AKA Aasha Shaini

      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List

      2) Anchor Manjusha

      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      3) Anchor Rohan
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List

      4) Singer Mohana Bhogaraju

      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      5) Actor Laksh Chadalavada
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      6) Actor Thanmay (Transgender)
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      7) Choreographer Poppy Master
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      8) Film Critic Vignan Dasari
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      9) Anchor Padmini
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      10) Actress Sanjana Chowdary
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      11) YouTube fame Kushita Kallapu
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      12) Master Bharath Kumar
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      13) Actor Koushik
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      14) Actress Karuna Bhushan
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      15) Actor Sree Mangam (Erojullo fame)
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      16) Actress Preethi Asrani
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      17) Actor Sumanth Ashwin
      Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List
      18) Actor Chaitanya Garikipati

      Also, there are several other names like television personality Srihan, a film reviewer on YouTube Aadhi Reddy, Sri Satya, RJ Surya, Instagram influencers Geetu Royal and Neha Chowdary, anchor Neha and et al.

      The construction of the Bigg Boss Season 6 set is underway at a brisk pace at Annapurna Studios. Although there are rumours that the show will go on-air from September 4 on Star MAA, the makers of the show are likely to announce other important details very soon.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X