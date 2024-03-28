Bigg Boss Telugu 8: The Much-Awaited Reality Show's Exciting New Season To Roll Out In June? Details Inside

Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
8
Starting
Date:
Bigg
Boss
is
a
super
successful
reality
show
concept
and
the
Indian
adoption
proved
to
be
a
bigger
success
with
almost
all
major
Indian
languages
producing
season
after
season
to
higher
TRPs
and
audiences.
Needless
to
say,
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
is
the
biggest
reality
show
on
Telugu
television.
The
show
enjoys
a
wide
range
of
viewers
cutting
ages
and
preferences.
The
reality
show
comprising
of
small-screen
celebrities,
influencers,
social
media
stars,
singers,
choreographers,
and
sometimes
commoners,
is
most
awaited.
The
recent
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu,
Season
7,
saw
a
social
media
influencer,
young
farmer
Pallavi
Prashanth
lifting
the
title
trophy.
After
the
season's
finale,
news
and
rumours
about
the
upcoming
season
began
going
viral
until
recently.
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
8
Starts
In
June?
According
to
the
latest
update
from
the
enthusiastic
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
fan
pages,
the
makers
of
this
crazy
entertainment
show
are
finalizing
works,
designs,
contestants,
and
formalities
to
roll
out
the
brand-new
season.
This
year's
season
8
of
Telugu
Bigg
Boss
will
be
even
bigger
and
better
than
the
previous
ulta-pulta
season.
If
their
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
8
might
begin
in
June.
However,
this
is
just
a
rumour
and
there
is
no
authenticity
to
the
same.
Irrespective
of
this
fact,
fans
of
the
reality
show
are
excited
for
the
new
chapter.
Nagarjuna
will
return
as
the
reality
show's
host
once
again
for
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
8.
This
season
is
reported
to
have
a
mix
of
old
contestants
and
new
ones.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
on
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
8.
As
usual,
once
the
season
8
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
kickstarts,
the
entire
reality
show
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
OTT
platform
and
will
be
telecast
on
the
Star
Maa
channel.