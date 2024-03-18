Singer-Actress Harika Narayan Ties The Knot; Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Revanth Attends

Singer
Harika
Narayan
Ties
The
Knot:
Harika
Narayan,
who
also
acted
in
a
couple
of
Telugu
films
as
a
side-kick,
tied
the
knot
with
her
longtime
boyfriend
Prudhvi
Vempati
in
Hyderabad
on
March
17.
The
singer's
friends
from
the
Tollywood
industry
attended
the
wedding
traditional
Telugu-style
wedding
and
the
pics
are
now
going
viral.
Singer
Harika
Narayan
and
Prudhvi
Vempati
are
in
a
relationship
for
about
seven
years.
They
got
engaged
amid
their
close
friends
and
family
on
March
3
this
year.
After
a
few
weeks,
the
duo
tied
the
knot
in
Hyderabad
on
March
18.
Harika
Narayan
is
famous
for
Thee
Thalapathy
title
song
from
Varisu/
Vaarasudu,
Ravanasura
anthem,
Laahe
Laahe
from
Acharya,
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
title
song,
Vijayaho
from
Bimbisara,
and
Ethara
Jenda
from
the
epic
RRR
movie,
among
others.