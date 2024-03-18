Singer-Actress Harika Narayan Ties The Knot; Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Revanth Attends

Photo Credit:

Singer Harika Narayan Ties The Knot: Harika Narayan, who also acted in a couple of Telugu films as a side-kick, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Prudhvi Vempati in Hyderabad on March 17. The singer's friends from the Tollywood industry attended the wedding traditional Telugu-style wedding and the pics are now going viral.

Singer Harika Narayan and Prudhvi Vempati are in a relationship for about seven years. They got engaged amid their close friends and family on March 3 this year. After a few weeks, the duo tied the knot in Hyderabad on March 18.

Harika Narayan is famous for Thee Thalapathy title song from Varisu/ Vaarasudu, Ravanasura anthem, Laahe Laahe from Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata title song, Vijayaho from Bimbisara, and Ethara Jenda from the epic RRR movie, among others.