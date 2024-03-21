Sivaji Opens Up About His Secret Daughter In A Recent Talk Show With Ali; REVEALS Picture & Says 'I Have...'

Sivaji
Opens
Up
About
His
Secret
Daughter:
Sivaji
Sontineni
is
a
popular
Telugu
face
and
he
has
acted
in
about
100
films.
Best
known
as
Sivaji,
he
recently
became
headlines
after
participating
as
a
finalist
contestant
in
one
of
the
much-loved
reality
shows,
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
7.
After
delivering
a
hit
horror-comedy
in
the
form
of
'Buchamma
Boochadu,'
Sivaji
disappeared
from
the
films
in
2012.
He
pursued
politics
and
now
is
back
to
the
entertainment
platform.
The
recent
ETV
Win
original
the
'90's
A
Middle
Class
Biopic'
made
Sivaji
again
busy
in
Tollywood.
Following
his
successful
comeback,
the
actor
took
part
in
various
interviews
to
talk
about
his
personal
life,
professional
sabbatical,
and
everything
he
was
invested
in.
Talking
to
Ali,
a
popular
artist
in
his
talk
show
'Ali
Tho
Saradaga,'
Sivaji
clarified
the
rumours
surrounding
his
secret
daughter.
When
Ali
quizzed
him
about
his
marriage
with
Swetha
and
his
two
sons
Rikki
and
Kenny,
(Ali
also
revealed
that
he
was
present
for
Sivaji's
wedding
as
well
as
the
birthday
of
his
elder
son)
he
also
talked
about
a
secret
daughter.
Ali
quipped,
People
are
thinking
that
you
have
a
secret
daughter.
Where
is
she?
Laughing
it
off,
Sivaji,
who
then
was
pointing
out
to
a
picture
of
his
younger
son
dressed
as
a
girl
clarified,
"Unfortunately,
we
don't
have
a
girl
child
in
our
line
of
family.
If
there
is
a
daughter,
I
like
to
take
her
home
with
me
happily.
Even
our
cattle
bear
only
male
calves
all
these
years.
I
don't
know
why
it
is
like
that."
On
the
work
front,
Sivaji
is
now
fully
occupied
and
after
the
humongous
success
of
his
first
web
series
'90
A
Middle
Class
Biopic,' Sivaji
is
now
acting
as
an
antagonist
in
an
upcoming
film,
along
with
a
few
other
projects
that
are
in
the
pre-production
stage.
The
official
announcements
are
awaited,
however.
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 10:01 [IST]